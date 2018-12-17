Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Doing ‘What You Feel in Your Heart to Be Right’

Khloé Kardashian is sharing a new message about love and following your heart with her followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Sunday to share two quotes with her followers.

“Do what you feel in your heart to be right,” the first quote shared by the 34-year-old says. “You will be criticized anyway.”

The second said, “In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you.”

Kardashian has regularly been sharing a number of cryptic messages and quotes since news of the cheating scandal surrounding boyfriend Tristan Thompson broke just two days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April.

Despite learning of Thompson’s repeated infidelities, Kardashian has decided to stay with the father of her child, a decision she defended in a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” Kardashian said of her decision to allow the NBA player in the delivery room during the birth of True. “And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

She added, “I want to experience this magical moment and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

That doesn’t mean that things have been easy for Kardashian during this time. Soon after the episode aired, she addressed their current relationship status in an Instagram comment made to a follower who said they didn’t get why Thompson would cheat on his pregnant girlfriend in the first place.

“I’ll never understand either,” the Good American founder wrote at the time. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

She continued, “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

And when a follower said they hope the 34-year-old finds a “better man,” she responded, “I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian wrote. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

“Only time will tell but until then I am living in my happy place with True,” she concluded. “She deserves only love and happiness.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian