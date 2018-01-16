Khloe Kardashian Sends Love to Kim Kardashian and Baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently welcomed their third baby into the world by way of surrogate birth, and Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian joined the multitude of people sending them love on their new addition.

After Kim sent out a tweet announcing “she’s here,” Khloe retweeted her and added six double-heart emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

None of the other Kardashian/Jenner family appear to have commented as of yet, other than mom Kris Jenner retweeting Kardashian’s announcement.

Khloe is preparing for a new bundle of joy herself, as it’s been widely reported that she will soon give birth to a baby with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.

Khloe might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

The youngest Kardashian sister recently jumped in with a flashmob at an outdoor mall that she and Kourtney reportedly set-up as a surprise for their sister Kim.

Not only did the very pregnant reality star join in, she did it in high heels and totally nailed all the dance moves, as reported by TMZ.

There were cameras there to catch the whole things professionally, so its rumored that this was for Keeping up With the Kardashians filming.

Both Khloe and her younger sister Kylie Jenner are expected to become new moms in 2018, and, while Khloe is showing it off now, the two women had been going to great lengths to hide their baby bumps from the public.

Reportedly, Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott will welcome a baby girl in February, and then Khloe is said to be pregnant with a baby boy that is due sometime in the spring of 2018.

However, in order to play coy with fans, both women had been doing things like wearing baggy clothes in public and carrying large bags in front of their torsos, in order to block the view of their growing baby bumps.

Back in November, Khloe was photographed in LAX wearing a baggy black hoodie and carrying a large purse in front of herself. Now that winter has begun to set-in, they’ve also resorted to over-sized parkas and coats to hide their figures as well.