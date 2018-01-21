Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Reason Behind Her Biggest Change Amid Pregnancy

Something is different about Khloe Kardashian‘s appearance, and it’s not just the baby bump.

The reality star revealed in a series of Snapchat videos that the reason why her hair has been so very curly lately is because she can’t get Brazilian blowouts anymore.

“I have been Brazilian Blow Drying my hair for years,” Kardashian said, adding that she’s always been a fan of straight hair over her curls because “you always want what you don’t have.”

“But now that I’m pregnant I can’t do that, so my curl is slowly coming back,” the 33-year-old added.

According to PEOPLE, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has become fan of her natural curls.

“It’s frizzy right now, but it’s coming back,” she said in the video.

Kardashian is expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson, and shared with fans on Saturday that she has not decided on a name for her soon-to-be-born baby just yet.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member revealed the news on Twitter after Johnny Cyrus, an internet personality known as Kylie Jenner‘s biggest fan, said he was anticipating the name reveal.

“I can’t wait to see what Khloe Kardashian names her baby!” Cyrus wrote.

Kardashian expressed her indecisiveness when it came to naming the baby, who will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Ugh me too!!” Kardashian wrote. “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”

Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/UROXb7su4j — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Another fan, Danielle Gibbs, replied the mom-to-be’s remark with some wisdom, saying that the couple will know when they’ve found the perfect name.

“Naming your first is so much fun!” Gibbs wrote. “You will know when you’ve found the right one! So happy for you guys!”

Kardashian replied, “That’s what I hear. Once I know — I’ll know.”

That’s what I hear. Once I know- I’ll know ❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 20, 2018

Kardashian and Thompson confirmed the pregnancy back in December after months of speculation. However, there was no hint of the gender or any possible names in the reveal.