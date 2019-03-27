Khloe Kardashian Reveals What Plastic Surgery She Wants After Baby True

Khloé Kardashian is thinking about getting a little mommy makeover almost a year after welcoming daughter True.

Showing off some serious cleavage in a stunning gold dress, which she paired with an Afro-inspired blonde wig, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, opened up to her Instagram followers about how the look had her itching to get a little nip and tuck done.

“You guys, bras like this make me wanna get my boobs done,” the Good American designer said on her Instagram Story. “Because this cleavage, I mean, it’s iconic. But when I take the bra off, sorry guys, there’s really nothing there anymore after the baby. But, we can fake it until we make it, honey.”

The saucy look made its debut at Diana Ross’ glamorous 75th birthday bash, which she attended alongside mom Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian and other stars such as Beyoncé, and the birthday girl’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Kardashian welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson in April 2018 and has since showed off her religious workouts on social media she credits with dropping the baby weight quickly. But the reality personality has come under fire lately from Good Place actress Jameela Jamil for her promotion of weight loss teas and supplements.

After the Revenge Body star shared a photo of her flat stomach and fit figure on social media last week as part of an ad for a weight loss tea, Jamil implored her to own up to the aspects of the mega-star’s own privilege that led to her being able to look like that.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration…then I guess I have to,” she commented on the ad.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” she continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for another season Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

