Khloe Kardashian Reveals Cryptic Instagram Snaps After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloé Kardashian shared a series of cryptic tweets in the hours before news of her split with Tristan Thompson first came to light.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made a habit of posting quotes and reflections about relationships and life ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers payer first was embroiled in a cheating scandal days before the birth of baby True Thompson, and it still was the case in the hours before reports of their breakup first surfaced.

According to a report from Hollywood Unlocked, the reality star and Thompson officially broke up after Kardashian learned of an alleged affair between Tristan and Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. The pair allegedly met up at a private party at his L.A. home, where some partygoers claimed to have seen them getting intimate.

Take a look at the cryptic messages Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories ahead of the breakup rumors.

‘Ego vs. Soul’

Kardashian started the majority of her new posts Monday with a comparison on the definition of people’s ego against their souls.

“Ego seeks to serve itself. Ego seeks outward recognition. Ego seeks life as a competition. Ego seeks to preserve self. Ego looks outwards. Ego feels lack. Ego is mortal,” are among the statements in that category.

For soul, some of the phrases included “seeks to serve others, seeks inner authenticity, seeks life as a gift, seeks to preserve others, looks inward, feels abundance, [and] is eternal.”

‘Toxic Person’

The next message was a quote in which the writer apologized for previous “toxic” behavior.

“i apologize if i was ever the toxic person in anyone’s life. whether i did you wrong, led you on, acted on impulse, let my emotions get the best of me, or walked away with no explanation. i’m maturing everyday and righting my wrongs, slowly becoming a better version of me.”

‘The Greatest Thing’

The next post seemed to signal heart break in Kardashian’s life, as she took a quote from the account [@thestreetquotes].

“If you break someone and they still wish you the best, you’ve lost the greatest thing for you in life.”

Grocery Store Throwback

Tuesday morning, Khloé started the day reminiscing about a recent grocery store trip she took with baby True.

Dated Feb. 3, the two photos showed Kardashian and the baby in matching cheetah print outfits as they shopped around. True sat adorably in the baby carrier of the shopping cart.

Sunrise

The reality star then shared a breathtaking photo of the sunrise seen from a backyard.

The image, which simply had a “Good Morning” caption to it, showcased a vast backyard and the pool at what could be Khloé’s backyard, along with the great view of the mountains on the horizon.

Feeling over Doing

Kardashian then shared a quote about taking feelings over actions, and always choosing love over physical items.

“How someone makes me ‘feel’ emotionally and mentally is way more important than what they can ‘do’ for me materialistically and physically. I’ll always choose love, affection, and emotional support over being showered with gifts. All I want is my energy reciprocated.”

‘Love Yourself’

The quotes returned to Khloé’s Instagram stories with some more quotes and messages, including one surrounded with hearts about self-love and being strong amid controversy.

“Work on being in love with the person in the mirror who has been through so much but is still standing,” the quote read.

Friends Forever

Kardashian seemed to switch gears and reflect on the strong friendships she has accumulated in her life, dedicating a new post to the people in her life.

“If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years. You are no longer friends. You are family,” the quote read.

The cryptic posts then led back to regularly scheduled programming from Kardashian, as she opened up about getting back to the groove in the gym.

The reality star has been quiet on social media ever since the reports of Thompson’s split surfaced, except for commenting on an Instagram, seemingly confirming the reports of the breakup.