Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Wishes Tristan Thompson Didn’t Cheat

It’s been some time since Khloé Kardashian‘s relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson came to an end. And as every Kardashian fan knows, the pair’s February 2019 split came after it was reported that the basketball player allegedly cheated on his then-girlfriend. Now, months after the debacle, Kardashian is speaking out on Twitter in regards to how the whole thing went down.

During the Dec. 1 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian engaged in a live-tweeting session with her fans. At one point, a fan wrote to the reality star to say, “I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloe were so cute together!” The tweet caught the attention of the Revenge Body star, who wholeheartedly agreed with the fan’s sentiment.

“Same babe. Same lol,” Kardashian responded. She added that the former couple is actually in a good space right now as they’re excelling at co-parenting their daughter True Thompson. She continued, “but we are coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 2, 2019

In a separate tweet, Kardashian explained that no matter what happened between herself and Thompson, she will never let their drama get in the way of True’s relationship with her father. “He’s True’s daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that,” she wrote. “We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself &the energy that I get to my child.”

It was originally reported back in February that Kardashian and Thompson had split. At the time, the athlete was allegedly seen getting close with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, per TMZ. Woods would later clarify her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, during which she said that she did not sleep with Thompson.

That news came less than a year after it was reported that Thompson was seen getting close with multiple women while Kardashian was pregnant with the couple’s child. In April 2018, days before she gave birth, TMZ reported that Thompson was seen kissing a woman in a club back in October 2017. The publication also reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen heading back to his hotel with a woman more recently in early April 2018.

Clearly, based on her recent tweets, Kardashian has been able to move past the drama so that she can enjoy a healthy co-parenting relationship with her former beau.