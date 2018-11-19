Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumors Tristan Thompson Cheated on His Ex With Her

Don’t come for Khloe Kardashian unless you have your facts straight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called out a Twitter user for implying that Tristan Thompson cheated on his ex, Jordan Craig, with Kardashian.

The Twitter user shared several old paparazzi photos of Thompson and Kardashian together, saying that the 34-year-old had “staged” the photos so that she would be the center of attention the day after Craig delivered her and Thompson’s son, Prince.

“Jordan will never get that moment back where U made the birth of her & Tristan’s son all about YOU. U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth,” the Twitter user wrote. “U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents.”

What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Kardashian quickly cut down the accusation, writing, “What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight.”

But the Twitter user was not finished, calling Kardashian a “pathological liar” and “trash.”

“Khloe, you are such a pathological liar. We all know what you were doing to Jordy back then. Posting pics of you and Tristan on vacation together. Jordan is class and you are trash. Jordan also wears vegan fur and you wear the real stuff. You’re a joke to animal lovers and women,” the user wrote.

Lol got it! Lol your issue is with the fur! You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe. But I’m so flattered that you pay such close attention to me for all of these years 🥂 to the great life love. Thanks for the support — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Kardashian responded sarcastically, “Lol got it! Lol your issue is with the fur! You clearly don’t know Tristan or myself so you have no idea our timeline babe. But I’m so flattered that you pay such close attention to me for all of these years. [Cheers] to the great life love. Thanks for the support.”

The tweets accusing Kardashian of being involved with Thompson during his relationship with Craig came while Kardashian was live-tweeting Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which covered her and Thompson’s daughter’s birth as well as Thompson’s simultaneous cheating scandal.

Kardashian defended her decision to allow Thompson in the delivery room, despite having just found out about his infidelity to her throughout her pregnancy. She wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t base “permanent decisions” off “temporary emotions.”

“A birth is not something you can ‘redo’. Once you make that choice you can never get it back,” she wrote. “Think big, people.”

Although she ended up making the mature decision to allow True’s father to be a part of her birth, she said the day before wasn’t as calm. When one fan said, “This is so mature, I would have run him over with his own car,” she admitted to being angry the day before True was born.

“Oh well I did [some] not so mature things the day prior,” she responded to the fan, adding emojis for a knife, tears and a fist, “but I needed to get that out of my system. Namaste all the way in the hospital.”

She also said on social media Sunday nigh that while she has accepted the fact that Thompson was disloyal to her during her pregnancy, she will “never understand” why.

“I’ll never understand either,” she responded to a fan slamming Thompson for his actions. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

She continued, “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”