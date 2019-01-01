Khloe Kardashian Recalls Her Lowest Moments of 2018

Khloe Kardashian had a tough year in 2018, punctured with the lowest of lows and a handful of bright spots.

Ahead of the new year, the Good American founder reflected on the past year on Instagram with a video collage of several memories.

“2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” Kardashian said alongside the post. “This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again.”

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being in a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!” she wrote. “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do.”

Kardashian then, of course, paid tribute to her biggest blessing of 2018 — her daughter, True.

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing — my greatest gift!!!” she explained. “There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!”

“Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!” Kardashian added.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t call him out by name, it’s safe to say her lows almost certainly included the cheating scandal her boyfriend — and True’s father — Tristan Thompson found himself embroiled in, one that dominated headlines for months and continues to surround Kardashian’s narrative.

Here’s to a bright 2019, Koko!