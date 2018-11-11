Khloe Kardashian Provides Aid to Firefighters Amid California Wildfires

Khloé Kardashian is doing her part in helping firefighters and first responders as they work to contain the Woolsey Canyon fire.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Story on Saturday to show her trip to CVS Pharmacy in Calabasas, California, as she picked up supplies for the first response teams.

“I am at the CVS in the Commons, because I had to get a couple things at the house, and I am going to post this request from what the fire department needs and whoever can drop off whatever they can… every little bit helps,” Kardashian told her fans in the post. “Here at CVS, I basically got everything they had in stock. I got as many waters as I could.”

“I know the brave men and women working so hard, tirelessly for all of us will greatly appreciate it. So please just do whatever you can, even if it’s one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything. I know they would appreciate it,” she added, as she walked through the store’s aisles. “I love everyone. Stay safe and God bless.”

The new mother of one also offered an update after dropping off the supplies at the fire station, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“It is getting a little scarier out here. It looks like things are picking up again, but everyone stay safe and just, this reminds you of what’s important,” she said.

Before her good deed, Khloé shared a message of gratitude for the first responders on social media.

“So thankful for the heroic firefighters and first responders who are out here fighting the [Woolsey Fires] and doing everything in their power to save our lives, our pets, our homes and our communities. We are all safe and that’s what matters,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am praying for everyone affected by the fires. Stay safe everyone,” she added.

Kris Jenner praised her daughter’s act on Instagram alongside screenshots of her daughter’s Instagram Story.

“After [Kylie Jenner] sent this on our family group text [Khloé Kardashian] ran to the pharmacy to shop for the Firefighters… such a huge heart Bunny!! Let’s take care of our guys! Thank you to all of the men and women fighting these fires and risking their lives…” Jenner wrote.

The Woolsey Fire grew twice in size to 70,000 acres on Friday, forcing thousands to evacuate, including many members of the Kardashian family. The fire has so far claimed the homes of singer Robin Thicke and director Scott Derrickson.