Khloe Kardashian Tweets ‘Good Morning’ and Followers Respond With Congratulations

Khloe Kardashian can tweet about whatever she wants, but all roads will lead back to baby talk.

The reality personality confirmed her pregnancy Wednesday after three months of speculation, sending fans into a frenzy over the news that another Kardashian was officially on the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thursday, the 33-year-old penned a morning message to fans following her pregnancy confirmation and baby bump debut.

“Good morning dolls!! How are you guys? Who’s all finished with their Christmas shopping? Who isn’t?” Kardashian tweeted, seemingly veering away from talk of her secretive pregnancy.

Good morning dolls!! How are you guys? Who’s all finished with their Christmas shopping? Who isn’t? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

But that didn’t stop fans from redirecting the conversation. Replies flooded in with messages of congratulations and questions about her baby on board.

Good morning babe!! I legitimately just finished wrapping my Moms gifts, lol. Still can’t get over yesterday’s news…I cried so much! So happy for you, I love you so much 😘👶🏻❤️🤗 — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) December 21, 2017

Congrats on the real “gift” sent from god! 😘😘 — Miley’s Darwin (@Mhydex) December 21, 2017

Congratulations Koko!!! ❤👶 I couldn’t be more happy & excited for you and Tristan! Can’t wait to see this beautiful baby, you are going to be a great mom, I’m more than sure about that!! All love xx — ᴠᴀʟ☃ (@signofkendall) December 21, 2017

have you and tristan decided names dor the baby??? 😍 — ㅤؘ (@kendaIIjwnner) December 21, 2017

Looks like Santa Claus came before for you and Tristan. Can be more happy for you my love, this angel will be your light forever. Congrats again Koko enjoy every moment and slay us with your pregnancy outifts. We are waiting! Love you 💞 — Ner. (@kardashspain) December 21, 2017

Kardashian confirmed her long-rumored pregnancy on social media Wednesday with a photo of her growing baby bump, complete with boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s hands wrapped around the mom-to-be.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote alongside the black and white photo. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

“I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” she wrote.

The reality personality also shared that she and NBA player Thompson chose to keep their pregnancy quiet (despite the tornado of rumors and reports) “to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she added. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us.”

Now that Kardashian has confirmed her expectant little one and we know sister Kim is expected to welcome her third child, a baby girl, via a surrogate in January, all eyes have turned to half-sister Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy.

Will Kardashian’s overwhelmingly-welcomed announcement push Jenner to follow suit and confirm the news? Some fans are holding out hope she’ll debut her bump on the family’s 25-day Christmas card series, while others expect her to share the happy news on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.