Khloe Kardashian Posts About ‘Giving up What You Love’ Amid Alleged Breakup

Khloé Kardashian wrote a cryptic message about losing love a day before the end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest post featured a stunning photo of herself showing off her cleavage and wearing a crescent moon necklace.

“Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?” Kardashian wrote on the caption, giving credit for the quote to rapper Big Sean.

A few hours after the posting the photo, reports surfaced of the Good American business woman and the Cleveland Cavaliers player officially breaking up following months of speculation, after Thompson allegedly hooked up with model Jordyn Woods (Kylie Jenner’s best friend) at a house party on Sunday.

Kardashian has remained largely silent on the reports, though she seemed to confirm what had happened on Instagram after she commented on Hollywood Unlocked‘s post about the incident with some emojis.

Kardashian’s best friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also commented on the post with Haqq commenting, “STRONG FACTS” while Pippen wrote “Amen!!!!!” Kardashian’s older sister Kim also liked the post.

Thompson also broke his silence on the reports, writing “FAKE NEWS” in a since deleted tweet. He has since turned off commenting on his Instagram account following massive trolling from Kardashian fans.

Jenner has not commented publicly on the events or her best friend’s involvement.

Aside from her last photo, it appeared to be business as usually since Khloé first found out about the events of Sunday’s party, as she took to her Instagram Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning and posted cryptic messages on her Stories.

A source, however, recently told PEOPLE that the family was really upset about the events of the past weekend.

“Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” the source said Tuesday. “The whole family is furious. They were blindsided.”

Another source told the outlet that the family is especially upset with Woods, saying that they are “beyond angry and disgusted” with her.

The latest Thompson scandal comes nearly a year since the basketball player was caught on video getting close to two different women. The controversy broke just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True Thompson, now 10 months old.

Rumors of the couple’s distance have run rampant since the first scandal, though it had escalated in January when sources opened up to press about Khloé choosing to stay in Los Angeles with her family rather than move back to Cleveland for the basketball season.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has not officially responded to the latest scandal so far.