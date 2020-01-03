Khloe Kardashian Posts Family Photo Alongside Ex Tristan Thompson, Daughter True

In a rare move, Khloé Kardashian posted a festive holiday photo with her daughter, True, and ex, Tristan Thompson. As noted by The Daily Mail, the photo appeared in a year-end video montage Kardashian posted, which mostly featured photos of her and her daughter. Still, the former couple appeared to be in good spirits as they posed in front of a white Christmas tree.

The video montage wasn’t the only time Kardashian reflected on 2019 coming to a close. Not long after Christmas, she posted a seemingly cryptic Instagram story where she seemed to question why she invited Thompson to the holiday festivities.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” read one of the passages she posted on Dec. 27. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

Despite the couple’s fallout, it appears that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is still holding out some hope that he and Kardashian will be able to make amends. Just a few days before Christmas, Kardashian posted a photo of her and True, and in the comments, Thompson wrote simply “family,” alongside two heart emojis.

Though Thompson’s efforts might be in vain, as Kardashian had also posted another Instagram photo alongside another ex, Younes Bendjima, which lead to speculation that the two had gotten back together.

Back in May, Kardashian was a guest on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, where she revealed that she was able to cope with the heartbreak over Thompson, though she readily admitted that the whole situation “f—ing sucks,” especially considering that she still has emotions that are tied up in that relationship.

Despite the hardship, Kardashian later tweeted that the two have been able to work out a successful co-parenting relationship for the benefit of their daughter. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters [sic]” she wrote at the time.

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February of last year, after Thompson admitted he’d kissed Jordyn Woods, a longtime family friend of the reality show clan. Their now-infamous kiss not only ended the couple’s relationship but Woods’ longtime friendship with fellow Kardashian (and the world’s youngest self-made billionaire) Kylie Jenner.

Along with the emotional toll, their breakup was well-chronicled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.