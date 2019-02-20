Khloe Kardashian Possibly Shades Jordyn Woods After Alleged Tristan Thompson Hookup

Khloé Kardashian seems to be throwing a little shade at younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods after the model allegedly hooked up with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and prompting the end of the relationship.

Right around the time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly learned the father of her child had been spotted getting cozy with the longtime family friend, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a number of cryptic quotes, including, “If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years. You are no longer friends. You are family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods and Jenner, both 21, have been friends since they were 13 years old and the socialite moved to Calabasas with her family, so it tracks that Kardashian could be making a dig at Woods over her alleged betrayal.

Jenner’s former best friend has had a close relationship with the famous family for years now, even modeling for Kardashian’s Good American denim line before allegedly hooking up with Thompson at his house party Sunday.

An onlooker told Hollywood Unlocked, “Thompson and Woods were all over each other, and, it wasn’t just ‘friendly.’ They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.”

Upon learning about Woods’ alleged betrayal, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family was shocked and devastated at both parties’ role in the infidelity.

“Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday, adding that the family is “beyond angry and disgusted” with Woods.

It’s clear that Kardashian believes the report to be accurate, commenting on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post about the party, posting eight talking head emojis.

Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq also commented on the post, writing, “STRONG FACTS,” with friend Larsa Pippen echoing, “Amen!!!” Even big sister Kim Kardashian liked the post.

Thompson, meanwhile, has denied the report, tweeting “FAKE NEWS,” before quickly deleting the denial.

Woods has not commenting on the allegations publicly, but wrote on Twitter soon before the news broke, “I could love you and still cut you [the f—] off.”

She also liked what seems like a telling post recently, endorsing a tweet reading, “I’m private but honest! Big difference from being sneaky.”

This isn’t Thompson’s first time cheating on Kardashian. Days before the Revenge Body star welcomed their daughter True in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had been spotted making out with another woman at the club days earlier, with further allegations of infidelity during her pregnancy surfacing soon after.

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian