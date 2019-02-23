How Khloe Kardashian Plans to Co-Parent With Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian may still be reeling from the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, but she will not let that affect her daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian reportedly has no plans to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers player away from his 10-month-old daughter after he was spotted making out with model Jordyn Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — at a Los Angeles house party on Sunday, leading to their official breakup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s very good at compartmentalizing and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE Friday.

“She’s not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity,” they added.

Despite Thompson’s actions, the source said that Kardashian still wishes for True to have a positive relationship with her dad and that she will likely remain “very cool” about Thompson in terms of not shutting him out of his daughter’s life.

Kardashian had to face yet another cheating scandal — this time leading to the end of her relationship — when TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that the couple had split after he was unfaithful with Woods, who was a former member of the Good American squad, representing Khloé’s clothing brand.

In the days since she learned about what happened, a source told the publication the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has held her head high.

Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq didn’t let the drama stop them from fulfilling a professional commitment when they attended the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s new store.

After a fan criticized Kardashian for going to the event, sister Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to defend her sister.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT (sic)!!!” the KKW Beauty CEO wrote Thursday, quoting the fan’s message.

Although Kardashian has not spoken publicly on what happened — and left Los Angeles for a girls trip in Palm Springs for some time away from the drama — the latest scandal could finally allow her to move on, as one insider told the outlet.

“Khloé is doing okay. She’s still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan,” the insider said. “She deserves so much better.”

“It’s amazing that she for so long was trying to keep her family together for True. It’s been very challenging for her,” the insider added. “But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn’t care about his relationship with her.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian