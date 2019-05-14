Khloe Kardashian Goes Braless in New NBC Upfronts Photos, Reveals More Tristan Thompson Details

Khloé Kardashian showed off her business-chic side on Monday as she attended the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The 34-year-old donned a pair of high-waisted black cropped pants with nothing but a bedazzled blazer and simple gold jewelry as she represented her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. NBCUniversal channels like E!, NBC, Bravo, Telemundo and more were represented at the event at Radio City Music Hall in a series of presentations, panels and skits.

Khloé shared her look on Instagram in a few photos — the first of which showed of her long, slicked-back blonde ponytail. “I love a good hair flip photo,” she captioned the image.

In another, she and Kourtney, 40, posed together on a couch. Kourtney laid horizontally across the cushions while Khloé perched on the back of the couch and crossed her legs. “Dynasty,” she captioned the snapshot, adding two crown emojis.

Not only was Khloé representing KUWTK Monday night, but also her solo show Revenge Body, which is set to return for a third season. In a new trailer for the show, she helps a military veteran deal with a cheating scandal.

In the heart-to-heart conversation featured in the clip, the former soldier tells Khloé, whose ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was involved in multiple infidelity scandals, that his ex-fiancée slept with his friend.

“After I was injured, I had to have several surgeries and spend some time in hospital,” the 13-year veteran told her. “During that time, my fiancée at the time, Jessica, slept with my friend Rob… or my ex-friend.”

“When the truth came out, it was crushing,” he continued. “I lost my support system because I lost the two people who were closest to me.”

“Well f— them,” Khloé responds. “Who needs them?”

Later, she tells another contestant whose broken engagement stemmed from cheating that when you’re cheated on, “The wind is knocked out of you.”

It’s unclear how much, if any, the mother-of-one will reveal on Revenge Body about Thompson’s latest infidelity scandal with sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods, which proved to be the last straw for Khloé. Earlier this week, she celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a single mom after splitting with Thompson in February.

“It’s Mother’s Day!!!! Happy Mother’s Day!” she captioned a grinning selfie with 13-month-old daughter True.

Last year, Kardashian celebrated the holiday in Cleveland, where she was living at the time with Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A source told PEOPLE ahead of Mother’s Day 2019 that Kardashian’s family “is still not happy with Tristan, and they have no desire to spend Mother’s Day with him.”

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”