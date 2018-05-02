Khloe Kardashian’s Mother’s Day Plans Revealed

Khloé Kardashian is getting ready to spend her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

Just weeks after welcoming daughter True Thompson into the world, Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member Khloé Kardashian is getting ready to ring in her first Mother’s Day as a parent, and she reportedly already has plans for the special day.

“She’ll be with her family for Mother’s Day,” a source close to the new mom told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that Khloé will be flying back to Los Angeles. “This is a very special Mother’s Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it’s their first one, and it’s Kim’s first Mother’s Day with Chicago.”

Momager Kris Jenner is reportedly planning to host the growing family at her home, and, according to the source, Khloé’s boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thomspon, may not be present for the special day given that the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in the NBA semifinals. However, the time away from the NBA player reportedly does not bother Kardashian.

“The time alone is good for her, she’s very independent and having this space is essential for her to work through everything,” the source said. “If they work through all this, they still have a long way to go to get back a solid foundation.”

Just days before baby True was born, video evidenced surfaced showing Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating with another woman.

Since the cheating scandal, speculation over whether or not Khloé would remain in Cleveland with True or head back to Los Angeles have been rampant, though a source recently revealed that the new mom has been bonding with the baby in the Cleveland home she shares with Thompson and plans to stay “indefinitely.”

The source added that Kardashian 33, has made “no decisions” about her future with Thompson, and is “just focusing” on newborn daughter True.

As far as rekindling her relationship with the basketball player or breaking things off, the source says Kardashian is “delaying that conversation until she’s ready.”

Until she’s ready to confront the issue head-on, Kardashian is focusing on being the best mom she can, sharing photos of the little girl’s nursery and library with fans, which includes books such as Baby’s First Bible Stories, Baby’s First Book of Prayers by Melody Carlson, and God Bless You and Good Night by Hannah Hall.

Kardashian has also opened up about motherhood on her Khloe with a K blog, revealing that despite being surrounded by mothers in her family, she doesn’t always go to them for parenting advice about her daughter and that she is taking advice “with a grain of salt.”