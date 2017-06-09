Khloe Kardashian’s Marriage to Lamar Odom Was ‘Toxic,’ According to His Daughter

Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny, is claiming that her father’s marriage to reality star, Khloé Kardashian is to blame for a strained family relationship.

In an interview with PEOPLE, 17-year-old Destiny opened up about how her father’s relationship with Kardashian changed the relationship with her father as well as what it was like to watch her father suffer with addiction.

“Things changed when my dad married Khloé. Things were a lot more public,” Destiny says as part of the People/Entertainment Weekly feature, Surviving A Father’s Addiction: Lamar Odom’s Family Speaks Out.

Destiny also recalls watching Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a child.

“It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously,” she said. “It was such a whirlwind, really.”

For Destiny that whirlwind not only disrupted her relationship with her father, but it created problems for her at school as well, especially as Odom’s addiction went public.

“There were regular snide comments at school. and when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing,” Destiny says. “Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating.”

Kardashian coming to help after Odom’s overdose didn’t help, either.

“A lot of people in our circle were confused,” Destiny says. “Their relationship is very toxic”

Kardashian and Odom married in 2009. Their divorce became final in December 2016.

