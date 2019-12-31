Khloe Kardashian Looks Back at 2019, Asks ‘What the Hell Was That?’

Khloe Kardashian is more than ready to bid farewell to 2019. In a series of quotes shared to her social media on Dec. 30, the mother-of-one shared her thoughts about this past year, and from the sounds of it — we’re all with the reality star. In two quotes posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 35-year-old revealed she was officially over 2019, even asking “what the hell was that.”

In the first quote Kardashian posted, the meme reads: “2019 is almost over, and all I gotta say is what the hell was that.” In the second that followed, she added a quote that was directed to one’s self, reading: “You’re ready for 2020. It’s going to your year. You’re going to succeed in anything you set your mind to. Let’s do this.”

It’s been an eventful year for Kardashian, who split this past February from ex and daughter, True’s father, Tristan Thompson following a stunning cheating scandal with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple’s breakup later played out on her E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The frank and honest post comes just days after Kardashian got real about overcoming the past in a cryptic Instagram share featuring a number of quotes.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” a quote posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Stories read on Dec. 27. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

While her sentiments didn’t echo those of finding and rediscovering her self-worth after the very public cheating scandal that unfolded in real time and later re-captured on her reality show, she did share a quote about ignoring norms when it comes to love, family and career.

“You need to destroy the idea that there’s an expectation to do things by a certain age,” the post read. “You don’t have to be married with kids at 25. It’s okay to not have your dream job at 30 or to not have graduated by 22. There are no rules to life. Life is neither a race, nor a competition.”

Kardashian recently invited Thompson to her family’s annual holiday bash at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s home on Christmas Eve. The athlete posted a photo of himself in the photo booth at the event the following day. Other guests included, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick.

There is no word yet as to whether Kardashian and Thompson are officially back together, despite sister Kourtney revealing via photos shared to her Instagram that she is now seemingly back with her ex, Younes Bendjima after he too was the subject of cheating allegations.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA