Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Tweet About How Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal Is Not ‘Her Fault’

It’s not total radio silence on Khloe Kardashian‘s following the news that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not made an official statement on the reported scandal, she did “like” a tweet from a fan assuring her that the situation was not her fault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t let anyone ever say this is your fault!” the tweet, sent Tuesday, read. “He [Thompson] is a sick man and if its (sic) true, then she [Woods] is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. [Your daughter] TRUE does and [you’re] doing great showing her that love.”

It wasn’t even the first time Kardashian addressed the scandal. She took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post about the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, cheating with the 21-year-old model, leaving (and then deleting) multiple speaking head emojis.

On that same post, Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, implied that the report was accurate, commenting, “STRONG FACTS.” Haqq also wrote “These h— ain’t loyal” on a meme about the situation, referencing Chris Brown’s track “Loyal” while dissing Woods and Thompson.

Kardashian’s other friend, Larsa Pippen, wrote “Amen!!!!”

Thompson appeared to deny the reports, tweeting “FAKE NEWS” Tuesday afternoon before quickly deleting it.

Woods, who is close with the Kardashian family and has been best friends with Kylie Jenner for nearly a decade, has remained quiet. Jenner has not spoken about the situation, although a source told E! Online that she is “completely torn” on how to react.

“The whole family is writing Jordyn off,” a source told E! Online, adding that Jenner “was in denial for days” about the cheating claims. She “is very torn on how to handle the situation”, the insider added.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “completely devastated” by the news that Thompson cheated with Woods, who has represented and modeled for her Good American apparel line. “This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected it to happen. Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family,” the source added.

It’s not Thompson’s first time stepping out on Kardashian. Last April, just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, reports surfaced of him cheating on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy. The two attended couple’s counseling and worked on rebuilding their relationship, although fans have noticed something amiss in the past few weeks. The two have not been photographed together since January, and Thompson was spotted partying noticeably without Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian