Khloe Kardashian ‘Letting’ Tristan Thompson Bond With Baby, Source Says

While his alleged infidelity has reportedly caused her a lot of stress, a source says that Khloe Kardashian is still “letting” Tristan Thompson bond with their baby.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” the sources reportedly added. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

The woman was eventually identified as Lani Blair, a 28-year-old Instagram model and bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York. He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017, and yet another woman has insinuated that she is pregnant with his child.

Thompson has reportedly been begging Kardashian for forgiveness after the photos surfaced online. According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”

One of Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates who was not likely involved with said “bet” is Lebron James, as he is said to be “livid” with Thompson over the situation.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source adds. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the NBA championship games for the last three years, and they’ve reportedly been struggling a little more to get there this year, so it is not surprising that James would be frustrated about anything that takes the focus off of the prize.

His concern is not entirely without merit as the Cavs recently lost their game against the New York Knicks, but will still go on to play the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.