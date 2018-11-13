Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Send Messages to Firefighters Amid California Wildfires

Khloe Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner are expressing their gratitude for the firefighters battling the California wildfires, with the women sending out supportive messages to the heroic men and women.

Jenner took to Twitter over the weekend to post a message to the first responders.

“We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you’re doing for us,” she wrote.

“I’m praying for everyone’s safety,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added.

In another message, she shared photos honoring the courageous emergency personnel, and spoke about have to flee the fires.

“We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes,” Jenner stated.

Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian also took to social media to shower praise on the first responders, but also to send out some kind words to her friends and followers affected by the fire.

“I am praying for everyone affected by the fires. Stay safe everyone,” Kardashian tweeted out.

“So thankful for the heroic firefighters and first responders who are out here fighting the [Woolsey Fires] and doing everything in their power to save our lives, our pets, our homes and our communities,” she added.

“We are all safe and that’s what matters,” Kardashian’s message concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian also chimed in with a message of gratitude for the firefighters, thanking them for risking their lives and getting people to safety during these horrendous wildfires.”

She also encouraged her followers to “support and donate to” cafirefoundation.org, a non-profit group dedicated to “providing emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.”

At this time, the extent of the damage done by the fires is still being assessed, but it has been reported that they cause more than 40 deaths.