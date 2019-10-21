Khloe Kardashian Kisses Baby True on the Lips in Photo, Tristan Thompson Comes in With Comment

Khloe Kardashian is a big fan of posting photos of her daughter, True Thompson, on Instagram, with her latest post finding the two sharing a sweet mother daughter moment.

Kardashian used Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself and baby True sharing a kiss on the lips in a tropical loale, with the snap likely having been taken during a recent trip to the Bahamas the two took along with Kim Kardashian and her kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Love of my life!!!!” the Good American designer wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:26pm PDT

Among comments from Khloé’s friends and fans, a message from her ex Tristan Thompson appeared, with the NBA player offering two heart emojis.

Thompson has been sliding into his ex’s comments section more and more as of late, writing “Perfection” in the comments of an Anna Nicole Smith-inspired post Khloé shared in September. A few days later, he commented, “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond]” under a selfie of the reality star.

He also appears to be attempting to win Kardashian over with lavish gifts, with the midseason trailer for Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians finding Khloé displaying a pink diamond ring she received from her ex.

“It looks fully like an engagement ring,” Scott Disick tells her, prompting the 35-year-old to shout, “No! No.”

Khloé and Thompson originally began dating in late 2016, welcoming True in April 2018 just days after Thompson was accused of cheating on his girlfriend. The two ultimately split for good around one year later in February 2019 after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé opened up about the breakup on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast last week, discussing life as a single mom and co-parenting with Thompson.

“I absolutely love being a mom, it’s one of my favorite things. About 8 months ago, I had a breakup and so figuring out, I think people are so good at distracting and I’ve really chosen to not distract myself or try to not distract myself,” she said. “Maybe people can say True would be a distraction, but if anything, she’s a healthy distraction.”

“I’m proud of myself,” she added. “It’s natural to almost be the victim. It’s natural, especially when you’re on this platform and the whole world is like, ‘I feel so bad for you,’ okay thank you, but, this has happened to I’m sure hundreds of people before. Not saying it’s right, I’m just saying, I’m not gonna die, we’re all fine and I want to show my daughter, it’s okay.”

The KUWTK star acknowledged that while Thompson has hurt her in the past, she won’t let her relationship with him impact his relationship with True.

“It’s hard, it’s not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, ’cause you hurt me.’ But, he never hurt True,” she said. “Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel