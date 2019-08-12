Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Skip Kylie’s Birthday

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are not in Italy celebrating their sister Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday, instead, the two were seen strutting outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, California.

Jenner was in a form-fitting, lime green dress that showed off her model-figure, while Khloé rocked black leather pants with a black strapless top to show off her curvy physique. The two were seen leaving the restaurant, seemingly hiding their faces from the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Kylie was off the coast of Italy celebrating her birthday in style aboard a mega yacht. The 22-year-old has been all over social media posting several photos of her and her daughter Stormi, as well as, her boyfriend Travis Scott. The 300-foot yacht holds up to 22 guests, it comes with a 29 person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. The ship itself includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and a swimming pool.

Kylie brought her closest family and friends to celebrate a new year of life with her.

Not to worry though, Khloé may not have been there to attend the lavish celebration, but she did make sure to send her sister some love via Instagram in a sweet post, saying, “Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!!”

The two got to have a little fun before Kylie left for the European tour, by opening a bottle of Don Julio 1942, getting drunk and attempting to put their makeup on.