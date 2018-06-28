Khloe Kardashian Hides Ring Finger After Being Seen With Massive Bling

Is Khloé Kardashian engaged? A new Kardashian Konspiracy has emerged that she may secretly be planning to marry boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the new mom has been concealing her ring finger after being spotted with a massive diamond ring on her left hand earlier this week.

Two days after Kardashian’s new bling made headlines, sister Kim shared a photo of the two with their newborn daughters, Chicago and True, spending some quality time together.

In the photo, Kardashian is seen covering her left hand with her right in a move fans have considered proof that the two are engaged.

Soooo he cheats on her just as she’s about to give birth; he puts a ring on it… and it’s all good. Zero self worth. — GigiK (@gigilaws) June 26, 2018

I don’t care how how big Khloe Kardashian’s engagement ring is. Ya can’t buy loyalty. You can’t erase disrespect. — mermaidintheCLE (@MERMAIDintheCLE) June 28, 2018

It looks like that speculation might be just that, however, with Kardashian sporting a bare ring finger during her birthday celebration documented by a number of guests on their Instagram Stories.

It looks like the two are simply working on their relationship and raising their daughter, True, after Thompson’s infidelities made headlines just before Kardashian was scheduled to give birth.

After months of silence on the matter, Kardashian finally addressed her decision to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers player in a Twitter message to a fan who called her a “hypocrite” for preaching self care earlier this week.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The couple recently returned to Los Angeles from Cleveland, and a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source said. “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

