Khloe Kardashian Slyly Hides Her Belly in Snapchat Video With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian was featured on her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s Snapchat on Saturday covering up her baby bump.

Just a few days ago, news broke that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the sweet Snapchat video, Thompson, 26, and the TV personality are dressed casually as Kardashian leans against a wall with the NBA star using her body as a pillow. Kardashian, 33, wore a black hoodie with her blonde hair loose and straight.

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian Fan (@khloekfanxo) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

In the snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member hides her midsection with Thompson’s body. He complains about his stomach hurting and Kardashian makes a sympathetic face, responding, “Your tummy hurts?”

Thompson’s Snapchat shows the lovebirds went out to dinner earlier in the night.

Sources revealed to Us Weekly that Kardashian is four months along.

In addition to her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner is reportedly also four months along in her first pregnancy with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott. Also, Kim Kardashian recently confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate in January 2018.