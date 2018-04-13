Kim Kardashian Officially Weighs in on Sister Khloe’s Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian is looking forward to the future now that her niece has been welcomed into the world.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member and beaming aunt tweeted her congratulations to her sister, Khloé Kardashian, after the 33-year-old welcomed her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, early Thursday morning in a hospital outside Cleveland.

“Khloé Kardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” she tweeted.

“You guys she’s so gorgeous,” Kim gushed in a second tweet, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the baby’s first photo.

As was previously reported, Kim Kardashian was in the delivery alongside momager Kris Jenner and BFF Malika Haqq.

The birth of Kardashian’s baby comes during a tough time for the Strong Looks Better Naked author. On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after the video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

Despite the cheating reports, Thompson was allegedly still in the delivery room during the birth of his daughter, who so far does not yet have a name.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

The little girl is the third KarJenner baby to be born this year. Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January via a surrogate, while Kylie and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in February.

Prior to the birth of her daughter, Khloé had said how thrilled she was to have the three little girls in her family be so close in age.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” she tweeted in March. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”