Kendall Jenner Spotted in Los Angeles After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth in Cleveland

While Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hopped on their private jet to be by sister Khloé’s side in Cleveland as she gave birth to a baby girl Thursday morning, sister Kendall Jenner remained on the west coast.

But what was Jenner up to while awaiting the birth of her new niece? The supermodel was caught on camera by the Daily Mail attending to other obligations, leaving a dermatologist’s office in Beverly Hills later Thursday.

The 22-year-old covered her face while entering a white Mini Cooper clad in a red top and matching Chanel sliders, with her shiny brunette locks kept long and loose.

The night before, Jenner spent what looked like a fun evening at a roller skating rink with her BFF Hailey Baldwin, as captured on the model’s social media.

Meanwhile, Khloé was suffering not only from contractions, but some pretty serious heartbreak.

Boyfriend and father of her baby NBA player Tristan Thompson was caught in videos published Tuesday by the Daily Mail and TMZ allegedly kissing and participating in some mutual groping with a number of different women while she was pregnant, with the most recent video occurring Saturday.

A source told PEOPLE Wednesday that the KarJenner clan, both remote and on-site, were doing their best to cheer up their devastated KoKo.

“They are heartbroken for Khloé. They didn’t realize how deceptive Tristan could really be,” the insider said. “First [ex-husband Lamar Odom] cheated on her and now Tristan. She’s been through so much.”

Still, while the KarJenner clan may be in mourning, they are reportedly unsurprised. The source said that this story “has been a long time coming.”

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” they told PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

The insider could not confirm whether Khloé knew about all of her boyfriend’s indiscretions, claiming that she is doing her best to focus “on the positives.”

“As far as she knew, there were no negatives,” they said. “Once she made the decision to commit, she was all in and trusting.”

Khloé may be willing to forgive, too.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

