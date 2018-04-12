Baby Names Khloe Kardashian Fans Want to See

Khloé Kardashian may have just welcomed her baby girl into the world, but fans are already eagerly anticipating the big reveal of the baby’s name.

Following news that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, 33, welcomed her first child, a girl, with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, early Thursday morning in a Cleveland hospital, fans have been anxiously awaiting the reveal of the little one’s moniker, and the wait has encouraged some fans to offer their own suggestions.

With everything from names of fruit to names of different weather events, fans have not been shy at poking fun of possible names, some even reaching for odds and ends to keep the traditional “K” as the first letter.

“Khloe probably name her baby Rain, Windy, Cali, Jamaica, Heaven or even Detroit. You know how the Kardashian’s are,” one fan offered their opinion, clearly poking fun at Kylie Jenner’s naming of her little one, Stormi.

Another person suggested Ruby or Chanelle.

Still, plenty of others were hoping to keep with the Kardashian namesake of granting the little one a first name that begins with a “K.”

However, one fan suggested “Faith,” as in “faithful,” clearly referencing Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after the video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third.

The cheating scandal left many wondering whether or not she would give their daughter Thompson’s last name.

Historically, all of Kardashian’s sisters have given their children their respective fathers’ last names, even if they weren’t married. Kourtney Kardashian’s children all have the last name Disick, while Kim Kardashian gave her first daughter, North, the surname West, despite the fact that she was not yet married to Kanye.

During a trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in January, the 33-year-old revealed ideas about baby names, noting that she’d want to give the baby either her or the baby’s father Tristan Thompson‘s first initial which means that the newborn’s name may begin with either “K” or “T.”

Currently, however, baby Kardashian/Thompson’s name has not been revealed, and there is no indication as to whether the couple will opt for Thompson’s last name or go with Kardashian.