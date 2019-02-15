Khloe Kardashian Gets Cryptic With Valentine’s Day Message: ‘God Breaks Your Heart to Save Your Soul’

Khloé Kardashian did not take Valentine’s Day off of posting cryptic messages about relationships.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept the rumors of turmoil in her relationship with Tristan Thompson alive when she posted a series of messages on her Instagram Story Thursday.

“Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” one message read.

Another said: “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

Kardashian — who shares daughter True, 10 months, with Thompson — later added more quotes to her story, including, “Their hearts are not always as open as yours my dear love,” and, “S/O to [everyone] who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about.”

Another lengthy post read: “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

The couple seemed to celebrate the special day together despite the messages on Kardashian’s Instagram, Us Weekly reports.

Thompson expressed his love for his girlfriend with an extravagant Valentine’s Day gift, a photo of which the reality TV star posted on her Instagram Thursday. The elaborate, heart-shaped arrangement was made up of red and pink roses and was accompanied by the caption: “Daddy and baby True.”

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has seemed especially rocky since January.

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” a source told the outlet at the time.

They added that the NBA player and the Good American creator “are not going to get engaged anytime soon.”

“Tristan is a great father, but it’s not clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet,” they said.

Another source told PEOPLE recently that Kardashian simply refers to Thompson as “True’s dad.”

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the insider said. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

Thompson found himself in a scandal just days before the birth of baby True when news broke that he cheated on Kardashian with multiple women throughout Kardashian’s pregnancy. Though they managed to stay together, the couple seems to still be working on recovering their bond.