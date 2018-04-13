Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Basically Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson for Cheating Scandal

It hasn’t been a full week since video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian hit the internet, and yet, fresh off the birth of their first child, the 33-year-old reality star has made the choice to reportedly forgive.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

Along with a video of Thompson following the woman he was seen kissing back to her hotel room, videos of the NBA player scene getting intimate with four other women have since hit the internet. Yet despite all of it, Thompson was at the hospital outside of Cleveland on Thursday morning when she gave birth.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating after her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom in late 2016. They announced they were expecting back in December.

“She loves this baby so much, and this baby is one half Tristan, and she loves Tristan,” the source said. “All is forgiven, all is right with the world. For this precise moment, anyway. We’ll see what the next few weeks bring. But right now? It’s nothing but peace and love and joy. And if anyone has a problem with her and Tristan and their baby all being happy together? Honestly, she just does not care at all.”

According to InTouch, Thompson had been in Kardashian’s ear begging for her forgiveness ever since the first story of infidelity got out.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source told the tabloid. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”