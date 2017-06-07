Watch: Khloe Kardashian Receives Troubling Fertility News on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

On Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian West take what was supposed to be a routine trip to the doctor’s office, but Khloé ended up receiving some troubling news while there.
In a clip from the episode, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the sisters visit fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang, with Khloé undergoing an ultrasound to make sure her body is able to handle a pregnancy.
Videos by PopCulture.com
While undergoing her ultrasound, Khloé received some potentially troubling news.
“There are fewer follicles than I anticipated for a normal 32-year-old,” Dr. Huang says. Fewer follicles means fewer eggs, which means Khloé might have trouble conceiving in the future.
“Shut the f–k up!” Khloé responds.
“This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go,” she adds to the camera. “What if I can’t get pregnant?”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale airs at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on E!.
Photo Credit: Twitter / @etnow