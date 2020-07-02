✖

Khloé Kardashian's new bling has her followers suspecting her reconciliation with Tristan Thompson is a bit more serious than just dating. Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans quickly took to social media to speculate after the reality star was engaged after she debuted a massive new diamond ring on her left ring finger at her 36th birthday party this weekend.

Pairing the impressive rock with a champagne mini dress and long dark locks, Khloé posed in a way that would show off the ring with her left hand up by her face. Later, in subsequent photos from the party in which she has changed into a sweatsuit, she still wore the ring, leading people to think it was more than a simple accessory. Even family friend Jonathan Cheban weighed in, commenting, "Does that [ring] come with [sunglasses]? blinded by the light!"

The ring showed up just as news broke that Kardashian and Thompson had decided to give their relationship "another try," according to a PEOPLE insider. The couple split in February 2019 after Thompson was accused of cheating on the mother of his daughter, 2-year-old True, with family friend Jordyn Woods, but more recently was quarantining with his ex. The same source added Thompson has been a "great dad" and is "working hard to prove himself" to Kardashian, despite his history of infidelity. Despite the initial speculation, however, the two appear to be taking things slow, as an insider told Us Weekly Wednesday that the couple is "not engaged."

That didn't stop people from weighing in on the rumors online. The general consensus, however, was that Kardashian was making a mistake by taking Thompson back after the incident with Woods and his previous cheating during her pregnancy.

Please don’t tell me khloe kardashian is engaged to Tristan after EVERYTHING he’s done — daisy (@daisywright_) June 29, 2020

If they are engaged Khloe needs a prenup that states if u cheat pay fifty k https://t.co/olcwU2fN4r — miss .squaw (@MissSquaw) July 1, 2020

If Khloe is back with Tristan.. like engaged getting married she really is a dumb ass — BluesClues🐾💙 (@iselaquinn9) July 2, 2020