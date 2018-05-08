Khloe Kardashian’s Family Reportedly Won’t Pressure Her Into Leaving Tristan Thompson

They may not be totally on board with her and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship status, but Khloe Kardashian‘s family is not going to pressure her into leaving the father of her baby girl.

The KarJenner clan reportedly has too much respect for Kardashian to tell her what to do when it comes to moving on from Thompson, who is accused of cheating on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

TMZ reports that the family wishes she’d remain civil with him for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson — but move on. However, the news outlet reports a source says the family knows she’s capable of making decisions on her own.

The family is reportedly somewhat surprised by the public outings spotted between Kardashian and Thompson because they were under the impression she was going to end things with him. They reportedly feel as if they’ll never forgive him, but they’re not going to sabotage the relationship.

Thompson, 27, and Kardashian, 33, were spotted together Friday afternoon in a downtown Cleveland restaurant. The next day, Kardashian was spotted supporting Thompson at the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

The news that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family won’t pressure Kardashian into leaving Thompson comes hours after a source told Radar Online that Thompson has become more controlling over Kardashian, insisting that “he’s done nothing wrong” and “blaming Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation.”

“He’s willing to walk away, but Khloe’s desperate to work this out, so Tristan’s in the driving seat right now,” the source also reportedly said. “He’s agreed to stick around for now, but only if the family stops spreading stories, and he gets cut into Khloe’s portion of profits for the show.”

“He wants Khloe to let him see True any time he wants and insists she should fly out to meet him where he is. He can’t just jump on a plane to L.A. when he’s got a game coming up,” the source continued. “What’s really galling here is Tristan’s ‘you owe me’ attitude. Khloe is actually considering some but not all of Tristan’s demands.”

The first clue fans may have sniffed out that Kardashian was staying with Thompson was when she disabled the comments on her Instagram photos with Thompson. It stands to reason that the cause of the new move is due to many of her followers making their voices heard about Thompson allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant.

As previously reported, videos of Thompson getting close with multiple women surfaced earlier in April, followed by allegations that he had been cheating on Kardashian for several months.

He was also photographed getting cozy with other women not long before Kardashian gave birth to True.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, recently shared her thoughts about the situation publicly for the first, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”