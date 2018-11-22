Khloe Kardashian’s Family Reportedly ‘Urging’ Her to ‘Make a Decision’ About Tristan Thompson

After months of speculation following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian‘s family is reportedly fed up and urging the 34-year-old reality star to “make a decision” about her relationship with the NBA player.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian’s family has imposed an ultimatum, urging her to either say goodbye to her cheating partner or stop talking about it entirely.

“Khloé’s sisters are fed up with her indecisive attitude towards Tristan,” a family insider told Radar. “They’re urging her to make a decision one way or the other.”

The family allegedly believes Kardashian has been “dragging on for so long now” with her indecisiveness, revealing how her sisters are also “sick of playing therapists while she flip-flops over what to do.”

While Thompson’s infidelities are a thing of the past, all the cheating drama has been resurfacing due in part to the last few episodes of their E! reality series, Keeping up With the Kardashians that has been opening up old wounds for Kardashian.

“Khloé has just had to relive Tristan’s affairs on KUWTK and it’s been emotional, to say the least,” the source explained. “Although she decided to stay with him, this has got her questioning everything all over again and now he’s barely going to be around for the holidays.”

In the last episode that aired Sunday, chronicling Kardashian’s birth to daughter, True this past April, the mother-of-one ensured Thompson was in the delivery room despite his infidelities unfolding in the moment. Despite not being sure she wanted to follow along with the live broadcast, Kardashian took to Twitter to defend her decision after viewers and fans expressed she was too kind to have him in there.

“It’s so tough to know if you want the world to see stuff like this because it is such a personal moment and I don’t know if it’s just that sentimental because it’s my moment…” she wrote, adding how her sisters, Kim and Kourtney were having a hard time holding their tongues around him.

“I love my sisters more than anything else in this world and I completely respect and honor their opinions,” she wrote. “But they were not there when I started going into labor and I told Tristan what I wanted for the delivery room.”

Kardashian made it clear she wasn’t letting her partner off the hook, but explained how she didn’t want to let his infidelity ruin the moment she had been waiting for her whole life and for the sake of True, adding how she “made it very clear” she was “still disgusted by his actions.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added that she would never want to ruin True’s relationship with her father, sharing that regardless of what he did to her, she was “never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan.”

“She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can,” she wrote.

At the end of the episode, Kardashian advised followers to look at the big picture when it comes to the situation.

“A birth is not something you can ‘redo’. Once you make that choice, you can never get it back [Keeping up With the Kardashians] think big people.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!