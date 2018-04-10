Khloe Kardashian to Produce True-Crime Show About Killer Sisters

Khloé Kardashian knows better than anyone that anything can happen when it comes to sisterly drama. The 33-year-old reality TV fixture has branched outside of her E! Network realm and signed on to produce a true-crime TV series about murderous sisters.

Page Six TV reports that Kardashian will executive produce Twisted Sisters, a new TV series for Investigation Discovery, in 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am so excited to be bringing you ‘Twisted Sisters.’ As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” Kardashian told Page Six TV.

The upcoming six-part series will reportedly spotlight crimes committed by sisters, some of whom turn against one another and some of whom team up for other murderous endeavors. As with most true crime shows, the episodes will include interviews with family members and close friends as well as investigators and law enforcement officials to “try to make sense of the crimes committed.” Investigation Discovery describes the show as a look “inside the most outrageous and provocative crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs — sisters.”

Kardashian will reportedly oversee the stories.

Investigation Discovery executive Henry Schleiff said that Kardashian will bring a “unique perspective” to the show.

“We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture . . . With one of the most renowned experts on sisters now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our fans, while enticing new viewers to tune in,” Schleiff said.

With four sisters and a brother, the Revenge Body host is no stranger to sibling rivalries. While she gets along with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — as well as with brother Rob Kardashian — the family jokes that Kim Kardashian is mom Kris Jenner‘s “favorite.”

The family has also experienced a falling out with Caitlyn Jenner after Caitlyn wrote unfavorably of Kris Jenner following their divorce and Caitlyn’s transition.

But before Kardashian dives into other people’s family drama, she’ll be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While her due date is in late April, social media posts and reports from TMZ have been leading many fans to wonder if she is already in labor or has already given birth.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is currently in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, waiting on their “little mama.”

Monday morning, Kardashian shared an Instagram photo with Thompson, writing, “We are ready whenever you are little mama,” with a butterfly emoji. Judging from Kardashian’s bump-less figure, it appears that the photo was taken pre-pregnancy or during the early months.

Kardashian also shared a series of Snapchat videos Saturday while not-so-patiently awaiting labor. In one snap, she rocked back and forth on an exercise ball while using the app’s bunny filter, saying, “Birthing ball life, mmhmm.” An exercise ball is often used by pregnant women as an attempt to get the baby into a better birthing position during labor.

The Good American designer plans to give birth in Cleveland with mom Kris by her side. She shared on her app on Friday that her hospital bag is ready to go with “lots of comfy things” for her and the baby, including going-home outfits for both.