Lamar Odom Wishes Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian His Best: ‘Her Initials Still on Me’

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom recently spoke about her in an interview, revealing that he wishes her all the best and that he still has “her initials” on him.

During the upcoming interview on BET’s Mancave, Odom says, “I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” while addressing the tattoo on his hand.

“But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” he added.

Odom seems to be suggesting that he has no intention of trying to get back with his ex by keeping the tattoo.

For her part, Kardashian is getting close to giving birth to her first baby, which she is parenting with her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I’m happy for her,” Odom adds in the interview shared by Us Weekly. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.”

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw the mom-to-be finally reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom Kris Jenner was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.

Kardashian might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

The youngest Kardashian sister recently jumped in with a flashmob at an outdoor mall that she and Kourtney reportedly set-up as a surprise for their sister Kim.

Not only did the very pregnant Kardashian join in, she did it in high heels and totally nailed all the dance moves, as reported by TMZ.

There were cameras there to catch the whole things professionally, so its rumored that this was for Keeping up With the Kardashians filming.

Both Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie Jenner are expected to become new moms in 2018, and, while Kardashian is showing it off now, the two women had been going to great lengths to hide their baby bumps from the public.

Reportedly, Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott will welcome a baby girl in February, and then Kardashian is said to be pregnant with a baby boy that is due sometime in the spring.