Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Lamar Odom ‘Would Still Love to Be With’ the ‘KUWTK’ Star

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom “would still love to be with” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, according to a source.

The insider revealed the info exclusively to Us Weekly, adding how Odom will address his relationship with Kardashian in his upcoming memoir, titled Darkness to Light.

“He’ll talk about their relationship in the book, his regrets, the highs and the really lows,” the insider stated, the adding that Kardashian “hasn’t read the book” yet.

However, the source also went on to say that things between the former couple are actually good: “There’s no beef between [them] at this time. He’s always had love for her and her family.”

Kardashian and Odom married in 2009, officially divorcing in 2016 after Odom suffered through multiple issues related to substance abuse.

The reality TV star then went on to date NBA star Tristan Thompson, with the pair have a child together last year. That relationship ended recently as well, as Thompson was alleged to have cheated on Kardashian multiple times, most recently with Jordyn Woods, who was the best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Woods has since denied she and Thompson had an affair, and spoke about it on the Red Table Talk show with Jada Pinkett Smith. She explained that the rumors stem from a night that she was partying with friends and the group ended up back at Thompson’s home.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she stated. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

Woods then claimed that while she and Thompson did not have a sexual relationship, he did make a move on her as she was leaving.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian has publicly stated that she does not believe Woods’ account of the events, and that she blames her for breaking up the couple.