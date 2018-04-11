Khloe Kardashian Having ‘Early Contractions’ as Family Rushes to Cleveland

She’s got no time to think about those Tristan Thompson cheating reports; Khloe Kardashian is reportedly having early contractions, and her family is getting off to Cleveland to be by her side.

TMZ reports Kris Jenner flew out Wednesday morning, with Kim Kardashian and other family members scheduled to fly Thursday and Friday.

The news outlet also reports that the contractions are a recent development in the pregnancy.

The reported early contractions come hours after photos and videos surfaced showing Thompson allegedly cheating on Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has a game tonight in Cleveland, having spent a drama-filled weekend in New York City.

In a video published by the Daily Mail, Thompson was seen kissing a mystery brunette, and later heading to his Four Seasons hotel with her. Sunday, she was seen getting into a car with an overnight bag while he talked on his cellphone on the sidewalk outside the hotel.

An older video from October 2017 was published Tuesday of security tape showing Thompson getting cozy with two other women, and kissing one. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

One Instagram user claiming to be the woman seen with Thompson Saturday reportedly claimed on Instagram shortly after news of the scandal hit that she is pregnant, although did not specify who the father is. The allegation came directly after she posted sexually explicit text conversations assumably between herself and Thompson, as well as a sexually explicit video showing a man and woman engaging in sexual intercourse. Neither of their faces were shown in the short clip.

Although Kardashian was due in late April, she posted on social media over the weekend that she was “ready” to have her and Thompson’s baby girl whenever the baby was ready.

Fans speculated that she was in labor this week after seeing Kardashians’ various social media posts as well as unconfirmed tips published by TMZ. In a Snapchat video, Kardashian was seen rocking back and forth on an exercise ball while using the app’s bunny filter, saying, “Birthing ball life, mmhmm.” And exercise ball is often used by pregnant women as an attempt to get the baby into a better birthing position during labor.

Despite the cheating reports, Kardashian still intends to deliver her baby in Cleveland, as she is too far along into her pregnancy to safely fly.

As Kim Kardashian reportedly prepares to fly to Cleveland, she is reportedly furious with Thompson for his extracurricular activities at this point in Khloe’s pregnancy.

“Kim is furious over Tristan cheating on Khloé, she can’t believe he would disrespect Khloé like this when she is weeks away from giving birth to his child,” a source close to the Kardashians told Hollywood Life.

“Kim is livid because now is the worst possible time for Tristan to be hurting Kim’s little sister whom she is very protective of. Kim knows how important it is to be calm, relaxed and stress-free in the days leading up to going into labor. This level of heartache and pain is not healthy for Khloé or her baby, which makes Kim furious. Tristan’s timing could not be worse,” the source added.

Kim has reportedly turned to momager Kris Jenner, 62, to help comfort Kardashian.

“Kim is conferring with Kris and they are in full-on crisis mode,” the source said. “Their top priority right now is taking care of Khloe and her baby on the way… then they will figure out what to do about Tristan.”