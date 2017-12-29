Khloe Kardashian Displays Baby Bump While Working out With Sister Kourtney

Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting the haters slow her gym grind.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member shared her exercise routine alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian on Snapchat Thursday, doing ab work and lunges in her home gym for fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, Khloé clapped back at fans who thought she was doing too much physically for a woman expecting.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” Khloé tweeted, posting a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while pregnant.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

“MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,” she added. “Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

Khloé’s tweet came two days after she first showed off her pregnancy workouts on Snapchat, using a stair machine, weights and resistance bands on Christmas Eve.

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again … but Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come,” she said.

“P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here,” she continued, in reference to the filter on one video. “It’s so cute. Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

Khloé and her boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson announced they were pregnant on Dec. 20 after months of speculation through a black and white photo of her baby bump she posted on her Instagram.

“I’m so happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above,” Thompson wrote on Instagram following his girlfriend’s pregnancy confirmation.

“Everyday[sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together,” he added. “I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”

Photo credit: Snapchat/ Khloe Kardashian