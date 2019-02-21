Khloe Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photos of Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Allegations

Khloé Kardashian is putting her past with Tristan Thompson behind her, deleting photos of her daughter’s father on Instagram after he was caught allegedly cheating with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Soon after news broke of his alleged infidelity Tuesday, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans began to notice Kardashian’s feed was slowly deleting some of the more recent photos of Thompson, including those taken over Thanksgiving with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Further down on Kardashian’s feed, photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers still exist, including those from her baby shower last April and the former couple’s pregnancy photo shoot, but it appears that the reality personality has disabled comments on these photos.

Interestingly enough, a photo of Woods modeling Kardashian’s Good American line is still up on Kardashian’s feed.

Tuesday, TMZ broke the news that Kardashian had broken up with Thompson for good after learning from an eye witness Hollywood Unlocked report that her boyfriend had been spotted at a house party Sunday hooking up with little sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend.

While Thompson was quick to deny the report, tweeting then deleting “FAKE NEWS,” Kardashian herself has been endorsing the reports as accurate, commenting on the initial story’s Instagram post with a number of talking head emojis and liking several tweets referencing Thompson as a cheater.

Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, has also weighed in on the report, commenting “STRONG FACTS,” alongside friend Larsa Pippen’s “Amen!!!”

Jenner has also had to deal with the repercussions of having her best friend allegedly betray her family, reportedly asking the model to move out of her house immediately.

“Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly Thursday, adding that Kardashian also “confronted Jordyn” when she found out about the cheating, but “not in person.”

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a third source told the outlet. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

While Jenner has been quick to support her older sister, it’s not without a price for the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” added the insider. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

