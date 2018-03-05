Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her High Hopes for Unborn Daughter

Khloé Kardashian is dreaming big for her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, who is approaching her final month of pregnancy, opened up about her hopes for their little girl on Monday.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl!” Kardashian wrote on her website and app. “It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys. My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.”

During the game, Kardashian revealed that she hopes her daughter will “speak many languages,” have a talent for “singing” and be able to excel at “self-love.”

As for which of her family members she plans on calling to babysit the most, Kardashian said sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian will be on speed dial, joking, “They already have so many kids. What’s one more.”

The baby will have a good soundtrack to her life.

“My baby is going to grow up listening to: Old school music. We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson … real music!” Kardashian wrote.

Further into the future, Kardashian revealed that her firstborn will be permitted to watch her family’s reality show at age 13 and go on her first date at 15, although she admits she hasn’t conferred with Thompson about those limits yet.

Kardashian revealed she was expecting her first child in December, and revealed in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale Sunday that the baby would be a girl — a reality which shocked the Good American designer, who previously had said she was “convinced” she was carrying a little boy.

When sister Kylie Jenner called the Revenge Body host to break the news of her baby’s sex, Kardashian at first didn’t believe her sister, a new mom herself now.

“You’re lying,” Kardashian responded.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Kardashian said, adding she was “in a state of shock.”

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having … and then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a bit of a shock,” she said in a confessional.

But after having some time to process the news, Kardashian couldn’t be more excited for her daughter’s arrival.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!” she tweeted Sunday evening. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

“Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy [laugh out loud] it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having [laugh out loud] only God knows what he’s doing,” she continued.

