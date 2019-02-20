Khloe Kardashian ‘Completely Devastated’ and ‘Furious’ After Discovering Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheated

Khloe Kardsahian is “completely devastated” and “furious” in the wake of boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal this week.

Reports vary about how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is feeling as drama continues to unfurl surrounding Thompson and model Jordyn Woods, who is also Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “completely devastated” after discovering that Thompson cheated on her on Sunday with Woods. “This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” the source added.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the source said. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that the 34-year-old Good American designer is “furious” with what went down over the weekend.

“Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” a source told the magazine on Tuesday. “The whole family is furious. They were completely blindsided.”

A different source told the publication that the KarJenners are particularly upset with Woods, describing them as “beyond angry and disgusted” with her.

On Tuesday, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Kardashian and Thompson had officially split after he cheated on her with Woods, who is close with her family and has previously represented and modeled for Kardashian’s Good American clothing brand.

Although no official statements have been made, both Kardashian and Thompson took to social media when the news hit. Kardashian responded to Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee’s Instagram post describing what happened by posting eight mouth talking emojis in the comments.

Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq also commented on the post, writing, “STRONG FACTS.” Older sister Kim Kardashian liked the Instagram post.

Thompson posted a tweet that read “FAKE NEWS,” seemingly denying the report, though he has since deleted it.

As previously reported, Woods reportedly spent the night at Thompson’s house Sunday night where he was having a late-night party. “Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Thompson admitted to the infidelity when Kardashian confronted him. She then reportedly officially ended their relationship.

The scandal rocked the world of celebrity news, especially as it came just less than a year after Thompson, 27, was busted for cheating on Kardashian at multiple points throughout her pregnancy. They reportedly attended couple’s counseling and worked on their relationship throughout the summer, fall and winter, although recently fans have noticed a lack of social media presence between the two. On Valentine’s Day, Thompson sent Kardashian and their daughter, True, a large display of roses, but Kardashian’s now-signature cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories told a different story.

“[Shout-out] to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” she shared on Instagram that same day, adding in another post, “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

Thompson was spotted partying without Kardashian on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles and having dinner with two male friends.

“Khloé has acted like she is single for a while. She is focused on herself, her daughter and their life in L.A. She isn’t spending time with Tristan. She doesn’t act like she is planning a future with him. All because she can’t trust him,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “She constantly hears rumors of inappropriate behavior when it comes to Tristan. She as recently as this weekend heard that he was being inappropriate.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian