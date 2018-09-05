Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Marriage Reports: ‘Simply Untrue’

Khloé Kardashian is slamming reports that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are thinking about marriage as “simply untrue.”

After a report from Perez Hilton’s blog claimed the parents of baby True Thompson were planning on tying the knot soon, Kardashian took to the comment section of his Instagram to clap back, as first captured by Comments By Celebs.

“Who makes up this crap you guys post??” she wrote. “This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste.”

She added, “If you must write such crap, please stop tagging me at least!”

The Good American designer also responded to a commenter who implied she was weak for allegedly planning to settle down with Thompson following his cheating scandal, writing, “It’s truly sad that you believe blogs and then actually take the time to comment on someone else’s life.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued on her clap back crusade on the Comments By Celebs Instagram, when a commenter wrote, “So she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat? Like it was made up by blogs? Lol.”

Kardashian replied, “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying that the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it’s just simply untrue.”

Kardashian’s relationship with her NBA player boyfriend made headlines in April, shortly before the two welcomed daughter True, when Thompson was spotted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend at a club. Since then, a number of additional instances of his infidelity have come to light, but the two have stuck together throughout.

In June, Kardashian broke her silence on deciding to stay with the father of her child, replying to a Twitter user who called her “weak” for sticking by his side, “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The couple has since been working to rebuild the trust in their relationship, even revealing in an Instagram video this summer that Kardashian has the password to her boyfriend’s phone. And with as cute a baby as True, we hope the new parents continue to work things out!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian