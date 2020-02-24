Khloe Kardashian Calls Ex Tristan Thompson a ‘Great Person’ as She Talks Co-Parenting Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have a tumultuous past, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has nothing but good things to say about her ex as they co-parent their 1-year-old daughter True. In a scene from the E! reality show in which the Good American founder was featured on Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks!, Kardashian opened up about her own parents’ divorce impacted her own relationship with Thompson.

“I was about 4 or 5 [when her parents split] and I always remember though how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent — that they were so seamless with it,” Kardashian said of mom Kris Jenner’s divorce from father Robert Kardashian.

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one,” she continued, adding that it was something aspirational for her as the mother of a young girl. “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

The Revenge Body host continued of her own parents’ tension, “As a kid, I didn’t know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through.”

Kardashian’s romantic relationship with Thompson came to an abrupt and difficult end about a year ago, when he was accused of cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods Valentine’s Day weekend. This wasn’t the first time Thompson was unfaithful, with the NBA player cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with True. The reality personality isn’t holding these transgressions against Thompson when it comes to parenting together, however.

“I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there,” she explained.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres in March 2020.

Photo credit: George Pimentel , Getty