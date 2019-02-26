Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal With Honest Message

Khloé Kardashian has been going through a lot over the past week, with the reality star officially splitting from boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Kardashian took to Twitter with a message of thanks to her fans for their support during the drama, sharing that she’ll return to the platform when she’s feeling up to it.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” she wrote. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! 🙏🏽 I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

The Good American designer often uses Twitter to talk to her fans, though she most recently used it to slam The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss after he implied that she was in the running to become the next Bachelorette.

After Fleiss went back and forth with Kim Kardashian, Khloé had enough and typed out searing response, telling the showrunner that she’s “not f—ing clickbait right now” and even threatening legal action.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! //t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

Kardashian initially returned to social media after the scandal broke with a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story on Feb. 21.

“The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” the first quote read, while a second said, “Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!”

The third quote read, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

Days later, she again used her Story to seemingly offer her take on the situation, posting cryptic message referencing betrayal.

On Sunday night, the Good American designer shared two different slides of text on her Instagram story, with the first reading, “People reveal themselves through their actions.”

The second read, “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake,” with Kardashian adding a snake emoji to the post for good measure.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer