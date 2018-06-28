Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Staying With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is done hearing people talk about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The new mom broke her silence Monday about her decision to stay with the the NBA player after he was discovered to be cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

When a fan tweeted, “I love, adore & root for [Khloe Kardashian] but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite 😔,” Kardashian took the time to reply, telling the Twitter user that she had no idea what she was talking about.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

But when the same fan tweeted back, “I’m not trying to judge you, bc I do adore you girl. your a role model to millions of girls, I get that you’re trying to figure s— out & [to be honest], your fans are protective of you. we just don’t want some lame breaking your heart again. that’s it,” the Good American designer made it clear she wasn’t harboring bad feelings.

“I love you for that and girl trust me don’t I understand!!! I appreciate you 💜💜💜 I do!! 😘😘” she wrote.

This was the first time Kardashian has addressed her home situation directly in light of Thompson’s infidelity, although she has made veiled allusions to it on social media in the past.

Sister Kim Kardashian has been less cryptic in addressing the ongoing family drama. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, she opened up about her feelings on the situation, reportedly getting her blocked on social media by the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by People. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

The couple recently returned to Los Angeles from Cleveland after the birth of True, and have been spotted out together both around town and in their home gym, working up a sweat.

