Khloé Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Reportedly House-Hunting in Los Angeles

After reports surfaced earlier this month that Khloé Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson were house hunting in Los Angeles, Perez Hilton is sharing information that is quite the contrary.

In an excerpt from his podcast shared to his official Facebook on Thursday, Hilton said reports are now emerging that Thompson is “house hunting in Los Angeles” on his own.

According to TMZ, Thompson is now looking for a home in Bel Air, Beverly Hills, or the Hollywood Hills in order to be closer to Kardashian and the baby.

The basketball player boyfriend, 26, and his reality TV star girlfriend, 33, are reportedly expecting their first child together, with sources sharing that the pair have been looking for a place to live together all summer — but this puts a dent in those reports, especially if they are expecting.

With the two now expecting though, Hilton alludes to his guest in the podcast episode that it is odd for the two to not look for one house together.

This past September, Us Weekly reported the news that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant. The couple, who began dating in September 2016, met on a blind date after being set up by one of her friends.

The Revenge Body host opened up about her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, but shut down engagement rumors at the time, explaining how deep their bond runs.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she told You magazine.