Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq Slammed for ‘Acting Like a Kardashian’ in Racy Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian may have been a bad influence on her BFF, fans cried after Malika Haqq posted a racy new photo.

The longtime friend of the reality TV family posed sans clothes on Instagram Thursday, though her strategically placed arms and hands kept the shot from violating the social network’s policies.

“[Love] everything about this woman, me,” Haqq wrote in the caption alongside the revealing shot of her body. She acknowledged that the shot was a throwback image — though it isn’t clear how long ago it was taken — but fans couldn’t help but blame her Kardashian connection for the “desperate” post.

While some called the snap “beautiful and others compared Haqq’s look to that of Rihanna, several critical followers slammed her for the revealing shot of her body.

“Birds of a feather flock together. Why would a decent lady post a naked pic of herself? Hanging around the Kardashians too long. This is not empowering it’s trashy. Learn how to act like a lady,” one follower wrote.

Others joined in to place blame on Kardashian and her sister Kim for allegedly influencing Haqq to show off her body on social media for likes.

“Really. Put your CLOTHES on! Hanging out with the [Kardashians] too much,” one wrote. Another added, “They all want to copy Kim Kardashian.”

One loyal fan clapped back, writing, “Kim didn’t invent being nude in photoshoots… Y’all need to stop shaming your melanin sisters like d— she looks beautiful.”

While fans were torn on Haqq’s controversial throwback look for the ‘gram, she stunned next to BFF Kardashian for the Kardashian sister’s extravagant baby shower on Saturday.

She stuck with the theme and donned a pink silk midi dress and neutral coat, while Kardashian wowed in a skintight embroidered pink mini dress that showed off her growing bump.

The shower fell on Haqq’s birthday, as well as her twin sister Khadijah, and the Kardashians’ hair stylist Jen Atkin, so Kardashian revealed three birthday cakes at the event to celebrate her friends.

Kardashian’s lavish shower in Los Angeles also included floors filled with pink balloons for her baby girl, thousands of pink flowers, elephant-shaped greenery and a hand-drawn neon sign, spelling “Baby Thompson,” written by Kris Jenner.

Kardashian’s baby girl, whom she shares with NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson, is due in late March or early April. Her birth will follow two other Kardashian daughters to be born in 2018; Kim welcomed daughter Chicago West in January and sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February.