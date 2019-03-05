Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Haqq Slams Jordyn Woods With Meme After Tristan Thompson Cheating

Don’t mess with Khloé Kardashian unless you expect to get called out on social media! Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq left a fiery comment on a meme that made fun of the alleged cheating scandal that went down between Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

The post, which was an old video Kylie Jenner shared of daughter Stormi excitedly saying bye, was captioned “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s— and get out of Kylie’s house like…”

“These h— ain’t loyal,” Haqq wrote in a since-deleted comment, quoting Chris Brown‘s track “Loyal” while taking a jab at Woods, 21, and Thompson, 27.

Haqq, 35, also responded to a post from Hollywood Unlocked that detailed the cheating drama. “STRONG FACTS,” Haqq commented on the post.

Kardashian, 34, also left her own stamp of approval on the allegations, leaving eight mouth talking emojis in the comments, seemingly verifying the allegations that Thompson and Woods hooked up.

Hollywood Unlocked reported that Kardashian and Thompson broke up after he was unfaithful with Woods, who is close with Kardashian’s family and has also previously represented and modeled for her Good American apparel brand.

Within a few hours of the reports, Thompson tweeted, “FAKE NEWS,” seemingly denying the account, though the tweet has since been deleted.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and her family are reeling after discovering the cheating scandal.

“The whole family is furious. They were blindsided,” the source said.

Another described the family as “beyond angry and disgusted.”

Us Weekly reported that Kardashian was “completely devastated” by the news. “This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” the source added.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the source said. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Neither Woods nor Jenner has commented publicly on the matter.

Despite the fact that Thompson and Kardashian decided to stay together and work on their relationship following Thompson’s cheating scandal last year while Kardashian was pregnant, the two have been spotted less and less together as of late.

On Valentine’s Day, Thompson sent Kardashian and their daughter, True, a large display of roses, but Kardashian’s cryptic quotes shared to her Instagram Story told a different tale.

“[Shout-out] to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” she shared on Instagram that same day, adding in another post, “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

Photo credit: Rich Fury / Contributor / Getty