Why Khloe Kardashian Fans Are Convinced She’s Back with Tristan Thompson

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson giving their relationship another shot even after his cheating scandal?

Fans are pretty convinced that the two are still together after Kardashian announced the name of their baby girl, True Thompson, Monday in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned a photo of what appears to be True’s nursery. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

People immediately zeroed in on the use of the words “our” and “we” in the announcement, in addition to the use of the surname Thompson, and took it as evidence that Kardashian decided to forgive her NBA player beau and move on.

@khloekardashian this is sad. Aren’t you a better person than to stay with a man whom has zero respect for you and your relationship ?? — Rachel (@sopranogirlie) April 16, 2018

Nahhh u did not take him back…. 🤣🤣 — samtymo (@samtymo) April 16, 2018

I think I’ll get used to true but pls don’t tell me you’ve forgiven the twat ???? We were rooting for you Koko!!! — Rosie (@rosieamb) April 16, 2018

Others were glad to see the two were working things out, for the sake of their daughter if nothing else.

Happy to see you guys worked things out. @RealTristan13 time to step ur game up on the court and as a person. @KingJames plz teach this young man how to behave. — Koko Dionis (@iamKokoD) April 16, 2018

Okay we dont know the story behind all of this. Everybody has their own problems. Its basically not our lives to judge or to talk shit about KHLOE’S HAPPINESS. Her personal life shouldn’t matter none. Most of us are so called ” supporters ” but don’t support — jas (@honneyjas) April 16, 2018

True Thompson, what a beautiful name…overjoyed to hear how happy you are. Sending you nothing but love angel, god bless and congratulations. Love and miss you. 💗 — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) April 16, 2018

True was born Thursday, just two days after news had broken that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with at least five other women throughout her pregnancy, and had been caught on video allegedly kissing a woman just the weekend before his daughter was born.

But almost immediately after the birth, sources said the new mom was ready to take back her cheating beau.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian